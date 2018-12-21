Celebrity dog cloned and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chinese company clones celebrity dog and other tech news

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Elon Musk unveils a prototype underground tunnel designed to transport cars at high speed around the city
  • A former Nasa engineer builds a glitter bomb trap to trick thieves after parcels were stolen from his doorstep
  • A dog who has starred in numerous Chinese film and television productions is cloned

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 21 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Gaming: Which titles will be big in 2019?