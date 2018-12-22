How well does Zozosuit measure up?

Video

Japanese retailer Start Today, which operates Zozotown, the country's largest online fashion marketplace, has developed a figure-hugging bodysuit featuring lots of uniquely patterned dots.

As you turn slowly round, your smartphone takes photos, building up a 360-degree image of your body shape. Then you can order clothes that really fit.

At least, that's what the company claims. But does it really work?

Reporters: Chris Fox, Zoe Kleinman. Video journalists: Tracey Langford, Chris Fox.