Video
How well does Zozosuit measure up?
Japanese retailer Start Today, which operates Zozotown, the country's largest online fashion marketplace, has developed a figure-hugging bodysuit featuring lots of uniquely patterned dots.
As you turn slowly round, your smartphone takes photos, building up a 360-degree image of your body shape. Then you can order clothes that really fit.
At least, that's what the company claims. But does it really work?
Reporters: Chris Fox, Zoe Kleinman. Video journalists: Tracey Langford, Chris Fox.
22 Dec 2018
