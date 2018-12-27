Silicon Valley: Recreating fish and turning walnuts into top soil
A start-up in Silicon Valley has found a way to recreate fish without using harmful additives.

Tech entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox visited the area to see how innovators were trying to create sustainable solutions to climate change.

Martha Lane Fox was one the the Christmas guest editors for the Today programme.

Produced by Cristina Criddle.

