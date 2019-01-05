Hands-on with the first bendy phone
Video

Royole is heading to the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas to show off the world's first commercially available flexible phone.

A "developer's version" of the handset was put on sale late last year, beating more established device-makers to the punch.

BBC Click's Dan Simmons tried the device and shared his thoughts.

  • 05 Jan 2019
