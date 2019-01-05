Flawless sun cream without sticky hands
A body-spraying gadget that promises to deliver flawless coats of sun cream and cosmetics is going on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The BBC's Chris Fox used the Ioniq sprayer in front of an ultraviolet camera, to see how well it worked.

