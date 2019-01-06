Media player
CES 2019: Smelly advent calendar beats 'nose fatigue'
A smelly "advent calendar" that helps people identify their favourite fragrances has been developed by a German start-up.
The Cinq kit is designed to beat "nose fatigue" by mixing a user's favourite smells dynamically. The BBC's Chris Fox tried it out - but will he turn his nose up at the result?
06 Jan 2019
