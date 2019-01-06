Smelly advent calendar beats 'nose fatigue'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2019: Smelly advent calendar beats 'nose fatigue'

A smelly "advent calendar" that helps people identify their favourite fragrances has been developed by a German start-up.

The Cinq kit is designed to beat "nose fatigue" by mixing a user's favourite smells dynamically. The BBC's Chris Fox tried it out - but will he turn his nose up at the result?

Read and watch all our CES 2019 coverage at bbc.com/ces2019

  • 06 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Hands-on with the first bendy phone