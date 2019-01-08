The at home glasses test
A Silicon Valley start-up has developed a smartphone accessory that lets owners check their vision at home.

The results produced by EyeQue's VisionCheck gadget can be used to order new glasses from many retailers.

  • 08 Jan 2019