The glasses test you can do at home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2019: EyeQue's glasses test you can do at home
A Silicon Valley start-up has developed a smartphone accessory that lets owners check their vision at home.
The results produced by EyeQue's Visioncheck gadget can be used to order new glasses from many retailers.
However, because a prescription is needed to purchase contact lenses in the US, there are limitations on its use there.
The BBC's Cody Godwin tried out the innovation at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window