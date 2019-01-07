Media player
CES 2019: Samsung's new shape-shifting TVs revealed
Samsung has revealed a 75in (190cm) television made of modular micro LED panels, at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
The BBC's Chris Fox explains why micro LEDs, which have predominantly been used in large applications such as billboards, may soon be heading for our homes.
Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019
07 Jan 2019
