The backseat VR that moves with the car
Audi has created a VR system that reacts to the actual movements of the car a passenger is riding in.

The team behind the tech insisted it would not make people feel sick, but our reporter Dave Lee wasn't so sure after his test drive at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.

  • 07 Jan 2019
