Hands on with the smart plank of wood

CES 2019: Hands on with Mui, the smart plank of wood
A Japanese start-up has created what might be the most unusual-looking smart device yet.
Mui appears to be a standard piece of wood at first sight, but when touched lights up and provides use of the Google Assistant.
It is due to go on sale later this year.
However, the BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones had problems testing a prototype at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
08 Jan 2019
