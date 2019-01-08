Could you fall in love with a pet robot?

Media player
CES 2019: Could Lovot the pet robot make you fall in love?
Lovot the pet robot has emerged as one of the early hits of the CES 2019 tech trade show.
The machine is designed to make its owners fall in love with it and is covered in sensors to respond to their touches and strokes.
But as the BBC's Chris Fox explains, while the bot is already winning affections, its price may prove a stumbling block.
