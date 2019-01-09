Breath test gadget tells you what to eat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2019: Lumen's breath test gadget tells you what to eat

The makers of a new device claim to be able to give users a tailored daily recommended diet based on its analysis of their breath.

The Israeli start-up behind Lumen aims to launch it later this year after a highly successful crowdfunding campaign.

Chris Fox had a quick demo at the CES tech show and looked at some of the other innovations on show.

Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019

  • 09 Jan 2019