CES 2019: Lumen's breath test gadget tells you what to eat
The makers of a new device claim to be able to give users a tailored daily recommended diet based on its analysis of their breath.
The Israeli start-up behind Lumen aims to launch it later this year after a highly successful crowdfunding campaign.
Chris Fox had a quick demo at the CES tech show and looked at some of the other innovations on show.
09 Jan 2019
