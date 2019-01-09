The front door that parcel thieves hate

Media player
CES 2019: The expanding door that fights parcel thieves
An expanding door that locks away small parcels and calls the police if larger ones are stolen is on show at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
Its developers suggest the innovation is more secure than Amazon's own solution to the problem of parcel thieves.
It looks a bit clunky, but Chris Fox tried out the invention to see if it worked in practice.
