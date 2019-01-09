The robot that draws on walls
CES 2019: The robot that draws on walls

A robot that can draw on walls with marker pens and then erase its designs is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Scribit has already raised more than $2m (£1.6m) in a crowdfunding campaign.

  • 09 Jan 2019
