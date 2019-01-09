Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2019: The robot that draws on walls
A robot that can draw on walls with marker pens and then erase its designs is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Scribit has already raised more than $2m (£1.6m) in a crowdfunding campaign.
Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window