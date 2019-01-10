Inside the weird world of Youtuber burnout
YouTube influencers: Inside the weird world of social media burnout

What’s it like to have millions of fans when you’re 10? What’s it like to have thousands of people insult or adore you? Welcome to the strange world of social media superstars.

Stephanie Hegarty meets the young people whose lives are built around likes, but are increasingly suffering from mental health problems and burn out.

  • 10 Jan 2019
