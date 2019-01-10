Inside the weird world of Youtuber burnout

Video

What’s it like to have millions of fans when you’re 10? What’s it like to have thousands of people insult or adore you? Welcome to the strange world of social media superstars.

Stephanie Hegarty meets the young people whose lives are built around likes, but are increasingly suffering from mental health problems and burn out.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this video, you can find lots of advice and information at BBC Action Line.