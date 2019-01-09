LG's see-through and vibrating OLED TVs
CES 2019: LG's see-through and vibrating OLED TVs

LG Display continues to push organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen tech as its premium option at 2019's CES tech trade show in Las Vegas.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly took a brief tour of its latest developments.

