Video
CES 2019: The lightsaber you can strike with force
Lightsabers that can withstand high-impact clashes are on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
The French company behind it hopes Star Wars fans will pay a high price for the toy, which is not officially endorsed by Disney.
Chris Fox challenged one of the engineers involved to a fight.
10 Jan 2019
