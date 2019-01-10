The lightsaber you can strike with force
CES 2019: The lightsaber you can strike with force

Lightsabers that can withstand high-impact clashes are on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The French company behind it hopes Star Wars fans will pay a high price for the toy, which is not officially endorsed by Disney.

Chris Fox challenged one of the engineers involved to a fight.

  • 10 Jan 2019
