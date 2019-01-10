Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2019: RaceFit suit shows you how to exercise
The RaceFit suit uses sensors to track and analyse your movements as you exercise.
Using an app on your phone it is then able to guide you to ensure your posture is as it should be, and you are doing your exercises correctly.
BBC Click's Nick Kwek put the suit on and went to the gym to give it a trial.
10 Jan 2019
