CES 2019: Smart socket to charge your devices
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at a new smart socket for charging devices. When the device is fully charged the smart socket automatically cuts out saving electricity.
The main use is currently to charge phones and laptops but it is envisaged that in future it could be charging electric bikes and cars too.
21 Jan 2019
