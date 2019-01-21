Smart socket to charge your devices
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2019: Smart socket to charge your devices

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at a new smart socket for charging devices. When the device is fully charged the smart socket automatically cuts out saving electricity.

The main use is currently to charge phones and laptops but it is envisaged that in future it could be charging electric bikes and cars too.

Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019

More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.

  • 21 Jan 2019
Go to next video: RaceFit suit shows you how to exercise