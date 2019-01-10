Media player
CES 2019: Skin printer wipes years from your face
A handheld printer for the face and hands is on show at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
Procter and Gamble's device scans the skin and precisely applies tiny amounts of make-up to remove age spots, burst blood vessels and other blemishes.
Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019
The BBC challenged the firm to make its technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones look younger.
10 Jan 2019
