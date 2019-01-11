'Indestructible notepad' works underwater
CES 2019: 'Indestructible notepad' works underwater

A notepad that can be used in water and a pencil that never goes blunt have been created by a Ukrainian start-up.

The BBC's Cody Godwin tried out the Nuka stationery set in a swimming pool at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

