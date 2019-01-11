Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2019: 'Indestructible notepad' works underwater
A notepad that can be used in water and a pencil that never goes blunt have been created by a Ukrainian start-up.
The BBC's Cody Godwin tried out the Nuka stationery set in a swimming pool at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019
11 Jan 2019
