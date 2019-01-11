Wristband can control your temperature

Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek goes into sub-zero temperatures to test a wristband that can warm you up.

The Embr Wave wristband is said to act like a personal air conditioning unit using a thermal electric module to that acts like a heater.

The manufacturers say it can vary your body temperature by up to five degrees. Nick puts it to the test in a cold environment and then in a hot tub.

