Hunting down tech's biggest beasts at CES
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2019: Hunting down the big beasts of tech

The major tech companies lavish huge amounts of money on their gigantic stands at the CES expo.

It's a chance to pitch their latest wares to electronic retailers and to show off to the competition about their freshest innovations.

As the Las Vegas event headed towards its close, the BBC's Dave Lee went on safari to see what the big beasts had got up to.

Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019

  • 11 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Indestructible notepad' works underwater