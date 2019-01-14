The sat nav of the future has arrived

Video

A car dashboard that can display information, directions and points of interest as holograms was demonstrated behind closed doors at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

UK firm Envisics gave the BBC's Chris Fox an exclusive look at the technology in action.

While the system is difficult to demonstrate in action on camera, Chris said it was like something out of a futuristic movie.

The company is now hoping to see its new system adopted by car manufacturers.

Read and watch all our CES coverage at bbc.com/ces2019