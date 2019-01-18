Why this hotel is sacking robots
Video

Robot dinosaur sacked and other technology news

BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including;

  • YouTube clips that depict dangerous or emotionally distressing "pranks" have been banned from the platform.
  • Nike has launched self-lacing trainers, which fit themselves to the shape of the foot and are controlled via a smartphone
  • Japan’s robot Henn na Hotel - which in English means weird hotel - has laid off half of its 243 strong robotic workforce after technical problems

