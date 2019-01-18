Media player
Robot dinosaur sacked and other technology news
BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including;
- YouTube clips that depict dangerous or emotionally distressing "pranks" have been banned from the platform.
- Nike has launched self-lacing trainers, which fit themselves to the shape of the foot and are controlled via a smartphone
- Japan’s robot Henn na Hotel - which in English means weird hotel - has laid off half of its 243 strong robotic workforce after technical problems
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
18 Jan 2019
