Video

BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including;

YouTube clips that depict dangerous or emotionally distressing "pranks" have been banned from the platform.

Nike has launched self-lacing trainers, which fit themselves to the shape of the foot and are controlled via a smartphone

Japan’s robot Henn na Hotel - which in English means weird hotel - has laid off half of its 243 strong robotic workforce after technical problems

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.