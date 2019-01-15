VR shoes: 'I feel totally knackered'

Media player
CES 2019: Virtual reality shoes are exhausting to use
A pair of shoes has been demoed that tracks the wearer's movements in real life and mirrors their steps in virtual worlds.
The Cybershoes product is currently compatible with virtual reality games on the PC gaming platform Steam. But there is one big limitation - the owner's endurance level.
BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab tried out the footwear at the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas last week for as long as he could manage.
