Ace Combat 7: Can it match real flying?

Ace Combat 7: Can it match flying in real-life?
The latest version of long-running video game franchise Ace Combat has a new virtual reality (VR) mode allowing players a more immersive experience of the game.
But does it really make players feel as though they are flying for real?
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak and Kate Russell take to the skies in two acrobatic biplanes before playing Ace Combat 7 to assess how the VR version of the game compares.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
17 Jan 2019
