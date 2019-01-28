The 3D-printed electric motorbike

Video

A fully functional, 3D-printed electric motorbike has been unveiled by large-scale 3D industrial printer manufacturer BigRep.

Billed as a world first by the company, the bike, called Nera, took three days to print and cost about £2,000 ($2,600) to make.

With the exception of the electrical components, the bike is made from 3D-printed parts, including the tyres and the frame.

It is not currently available on the market.

BBC Click finds out more.

