Nera: The 3D-printed electric motorbike
A fully functional, 3D-printed electric motorbike has been unveiled by large-scale 3D industrial printer manufacturer BigRep.
Billed as a world first by the company, the bike, called Nera, took three days to print and cost about £2,000 ($2,600) to make.
With the exception of the electrical components, the bike is made from 3D-printed parts, including the tyres and the frame.
It is not currently available on the market.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
28 Jan 2019
