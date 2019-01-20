Girl scouts cracking the cybersecurity code
Video

Girl Scouts of America offer badge in cybersecurity

Girl Scouts of America are now offering girls as young as five a badge in cybersecurity.

It's part of a drive to get more girls involved in science, technology engineering and mathematics from a young age.

An event in Silicon Valley gave scouts an opportunity to earn the first patch in the activity, with the help of some eggs.

Video Journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 20 Jan 2019
