Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl Scouts of America offer badge in cybersecurity
Girl Scouts of America are now offering girls as young as five a badge in cybersecurity.
It's part of a drive to get more girls involved in science, technology engineering and mathematics from a young age.
An event in Silicon Valley gave scouts an opportunity to earn the first patch in the activity, with the help of some eggs.
Video Journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin
-
20 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window