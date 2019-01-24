Far Cry returns with New Dawn

Media player
Far Cry returns with post-nuclear apocalypse in New Dawn
Contains spoilers for Far Cry 5
The last instalment in popular first-person shooter franchise Far Cry, caused online controversy with the action taking place in rural Montana.
The latest addition to the series, Far Cry New Dawn, takes a different approach to its US location by setting the game in the same town but 17 years after a nuclear apocalypse.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak takes a trip to a very different Hope County.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
-
24 Jan 2019
-
