AI ski instructor fits inside your boots and other tech
The Travel Show’s Lucy Hedges tries out the latest ski gadgets including an artificially intelligent ski instructor and ski gloves fitted with Bluetooth to make and receive calls.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
23 Jan 2019
