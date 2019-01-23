AI ski instructor fits inside your boots
AI ski instructor fits inside your boots and other tech

The Travel Show’s Lucy Hedges tries out the latest ski gadgets including an artificially intelligent ski instructor and ski gloves fitted with Bluetooth to make and receive calls.

  • 23 Jan 2019
