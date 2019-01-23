Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Microsoft Code Jumper pods teach blind children to program
Computer programming has previously been a challenge to teach to students with a visual impairment.
But now Microsoft is addressing the challenge with a product that features pods that can be arranged together in different ways to carry out different functions.
The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones met with one blind 12-year-old who has been trying it out.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-46959889/microsoft-code-jumper-pods-teach-blind-children-to-programRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window