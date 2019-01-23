Pods teach blind children to program
Microsoft Code Jumper pods teach blind children to program

Computer programming has previously been a challenge to teach to students with a visual impairment.

But now Microsoft is addressing the challenge with a product that features pods that can be arranged together in different ways to carry out different functions.

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones met with one blind 12-year-old who has been trying it out.

