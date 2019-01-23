Instagram boss responds to suicide claims

Video

Facebook, which owns social media site Instagram, says the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell was a "devastating event".

Steve Hatch told the BBC's Media Editor Amol Rajan that he was "deeply upset", after Molly's father said he believes Instagram is partly responsible for his daughter's death.

Mr Hatch said Instagram was constantly reviewing its polices regarding images about depression and suicide, but experts advised the company that allowing those topics could help people feel supported.

