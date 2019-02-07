Media player
Robot teaches itself to ice-skate
A robot made from 3D-printed modular parts has taught itself how to ice-skate.
"The only thing we tell it is how one ice skate behaves on ice," says ETH Zurich 's Prof Stelian Coros, explaining that after this stage the robot figures out how to move across the ice by itself.
BBC Click finds out more.
