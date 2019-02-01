Media player
The robot tendrils that mimic plants, and other tech news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology stories of the week, including:
- Samsung announces the creation of a 1TB internal storage chip for smartphones
- An inflatable pill that could monitor stomach tumours or ulcers is developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- A soft robot that mimics plant tendrils is unveiled by the Italian Institute of Technology (Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia)
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
01 Feb 2019
