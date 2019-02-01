The robot tendrils that mimic plants
The robot tendrils that mimic plants, and other tech news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology stories of the week, including:

  • Samsung announces the creation of a 1TB internal storage chip for smartphones
  • An inflatable pill that could monitor stomach tumours or ulcers is developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • A soft robot that mimics plant tendrils is unveiled by the Italian Institute of Technology (Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia)

