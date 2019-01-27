Media player
Matt Hancock: Harmful content 'must be purged' from social media
Health Secretary doesn't rule out banning social media firms if they fail to remove content that promotes self-harm and suicide.
Matt Hancock told Andrew Marr that he feels "desperately concerned to ensure young people are protected".
27 Jan 2019
