Clegg reacts to Instagram self-harm images

Facebook's new global affairs chief, Sir Nick Clegg, has given his first speech since taking on the role.
The event in Brussels came the week after the father of a 14-year-old girl who killed herself said Instagram was partly to blame for her suicide.
The BBC's media editor Amol Rajan showed Sir Nick some of the self-harm images the BBC had found on the firm's photo-sharing platform.
If you’ve been affected by self-harm, or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
28 Jan 2019
