Could one hack ruin your life?

Video

Would you break international laws for your favourite YouTube vlogger?

Two teenagers did just that. They hacked tens of thousands of home and office printers in support of YouTube's biggest star, PewDiePie.

The hackers are now in hiding from the the police and internet vengeance. They tell us how they did it, and whether it was worth looking over their shoulders for the rest of their lives.

Reporter: Joe Tidy

Video journalist: Jack Slater