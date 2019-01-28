'Platforms must make protections better'

Video

New head of global affairs for Facebook, Sir Nick Clegg, has told the BBC the firm will do "whatever it takes" to make its social media platforms safer for young people.

Sir Nick was responding to the case of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life after viewing distressing self-harm images on Instagram.

Speaking to the BBC's Amol Rajan, he also addressed the company's "unbalanced" taxes and possible government regulation of social media platforms.