Avengers: Infinity War visual effects
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Avengers: Infinity War - how we made the visual effects

The film Avengers: Infinity War has been Oscar nominated in the category of Best Visual Effects.

CG supervisor Robert Allman of Framestore spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 04 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Serkis on Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle