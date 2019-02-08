Robot aims to inspire girls to take STEM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robot aims to inspire girls to take STEM and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week, including:

  • Uber launches a boat service in Mumbai
  • Accessibility-themed emojis are approved for universal use
  • The company behind humanoid robot Sofia, create a “little sister” which is hoped will encourage girls to explore careers in robotics and coding

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 08 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Robot teaches itself to ice-skate