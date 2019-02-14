The basketball coverage directed by AI

Media player
The basketball coverage directed and filmed by AI
A system which uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and high resolution fixed cameras could change the way some sports like basketball are covered.
Developed by Playsight the system can track players, the ball and events like passes and three-point field goals.
Coaches and officials can also replay game footage on court.
The system is currently being tested by the British Basketball League.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
14 Feb 2019
