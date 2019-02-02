Could augmented reality change work?

Media player
How Spatial and augmented reality could change work
Spatial is a collaborative prototype environment where people can appear to be in the same room even if they are thousands of miles apart.
When combined with an augmented reality headset like Microsoft’s HoloLens, it allows people to share the same images, videos and even 3D models which appear to float in the space around them.
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
02 Feb 2019
