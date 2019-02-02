Hypezone: AI picks gamers' best moments

Video

Hypezone, which runs on Microsoft’s streaming site Mixer, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to examine streams coming into the site and pick the most interesting moments to show to people.

It means fans of games like Fortnite can use the system to automatically find the most thrilling battles. The software looks at character's health, kill count, and other factors to help decide how exciting the battle is, and the most thrilling one happening at that moment is the one shown.

Once the game is over, it switches to another stream that is approaching its climax.

Click’s Spencer Kelly speaks to Microsoft’s Lenin Sivalingam.

