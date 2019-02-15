Ford puts bed hoggers in their place

Video

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including:

Drone manufacturer DJI says it will expand the technology that prevents them being flown near airports and other sensitive sites

Some Premier League football teams work with Intel to create an immersive 360 degree video experience for fans

Ford takes lane assist technology for cars to keep couples on their side of the bed

