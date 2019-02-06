Video

The parents of Molly Russell have been unsuccessful in their attempts to access her social media data, which they believe will help them to understand her suicide.

The 14-year-old's father has claimed that her use of Instagram was a factor in her taking her own life.

Instagram has told the BBC it is constantly reviewing its polices regarding images about depression and suicide, and that experts have advised the company that allowing those topics could help people feel supported.

If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.