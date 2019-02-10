Tech that helps guard the US-Mexico border
The tech that helps keep watch over the US-Mexico border

The construction of a wall at the US-Mexican border has dominated American politics since Donald Trump first stood for election.

He now wants a barrier made from steel. But the Democrats suggest technology would be a better solution than a physical divide.

BBC Click sent Nick Kwek to Arizona to investigate what is already in place.

