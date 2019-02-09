Media player
What is TikTok?
TikTok is a social video app that allows users to share short videos.
The app which features stickers, filters and augmented reality was the world's fourth most downloaded app in 2018 beating Instagram and Snapchat.
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
09 Feb 2019
