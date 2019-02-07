Media player
Video
3-D printed robot taught itself to skate!
Ever seen an ice-skating pro quite like this?
Scientists told it how one skate works on ice, then this clever guy figured out the rest!
Robot designers believe that soon it will be as easy to create robots, as it is to build things out of LEGO.
Researchers hope these kinds of robots could be used in the future for deliveries, helping people, and search missions.
07 Feb 2019
